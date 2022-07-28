Scientists find mysterious holes on ocean floor that look ‘human made’

Image credit: OceanExplorationResearch/Facebook

Scientists have been left baffled by a series of mysterious holes found on the Atlantic Ocean floor. The holes are so perfectly-aligned that they look almost “human made,” said researchers who studied data collected by the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer.

NOAA, or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, asked the public for theories on how the holes could have been formed as it shared pictures of the unique underwater formation on social media earlier this week.



On Saturday's #Okeanos dive, we saw several sublinear sets of holes in the seafloor. The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look human made, but the little piles of sediment around them suggest they were excavated by...something.

What's YOUR hypothesis? pic.twitter.com/iGezxV9TK8 — NOAA Ocean Exploration (@oceanexplorer) July 25, 2022

The holes were found at a depth of approximately 2,540 meters on Saturday (July 23), but this is not the first time they have been reported. “On Saturday’s Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment. These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery,” said NOAA.

“While the holes look almost human made, the little piles of sediment around them suggest they had been excavated,” the agency further said in a statement.

The mysterious holes were found as part of the “Voyage to the Ridge 2022” – a series of three ocean exploration expeditions to collection information on unexplored and poorly understood deepwater areas.

Scientists were not able to look inside the holes or examine them with the tools they had on the remotely operated vehicle, but in an update posted yesterday, they hypothesized that the holes are likely biological in origin, using the term "lebensspuren," which translates to “life traces,” to describe the holes.

The raised sediment, they think could indicate digging by an organism living in the ocean floor.