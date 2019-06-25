Scientists discover massive fresh-water reserve; could be answer to water scarcity

Scientists have found a huge aquifer of fresh water trapped below the salty ocean off the United States Northeast coast.

The discovery was made while a survey of the sub-seafloor was being conducted. The fresh water was found locked in porous sediments and seems like it is the largest such formation that has yet been discovered.

The aquifer starts from the shoreline at Massachusetts and extends to New Jersey, covering about 50 miles uniformly. To put it into perspective, had the water been found on the surface, it would be a lake measuring up to 15,000 square miles, reported PhysOrg.

The researchers predict that there might be many such aquifers hiding off other coasts across the world as well. This discovery could help mitigate the problems of water scarcity in arid areas that are on the brink of running out of water.

Interestingly, the first idea of aquifers was born in the 1970s, when the coastlines were being drilled for oil by various companies, who would instead find fresh water often. Since drill holes are nothing more than pinpricks on the seafloor, scientists believe these could be something much bigger than just scattered water deposits.

Speaking on the method used to conduct the study, the scientists said they employed “innovative measurements of electromagnetic waves” to track down the water reserve, which could not be detected using any other technology all these years.

Speaking about the discovery, Chloe Gustafson, lead author of the research paper and a PhD candidate at Columbia University, said: “We knew there was fresh water down there in isolated places, but we did not know the extent or geometry. It could turn out to be an important resource in other parts of the world.”

The study will be published this week in the Scientific Reports journal.