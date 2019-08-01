App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

School worker gets chopper ride worth Rs 3.30 lakh as farewell gift

The employee's family had to shell out a total of Rs 3.30 lakh for the eight trips the chopper made to ferry all the family members from the school to the village.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

For the villagers of Sadpura in Faridabad it was an unforeseen spectacle when a 60-year-old discreet personality got off a helicopter on a makeshift landing pad. What left them more surprised was that the person in question was no celebrity or VIP but a humble Class IV employee of a local school.

Kure Ram, who worked for the Government Senior Secondary School, long harboured a dream to take a chopper ride. So, when it was time for him to retire, his family booked him a chopper to fly the 2-km distance from the Neemka government school, where he had worked for 40 long years, to his home.

Ram’s younger brother Shiv Kumar, who is the sarpanch of the village, said: “Days before his retirement, my brother told me he wanted to celebrate the occasion in a different way. It was his dream to ride a chopper and also to gift a joyride to his family.”

Close

The celebrations did not end with this, mentioned a News18 report. Kure Ram reportedly got a grand welcome in his village after alighting from the chopper. Several villagers gathered to watch him land at the makeshift helipad and greet him. His family had to shell out a total of Rs 3.30 lakh for the eight trips the chopper made to ferry all the family members from the school to the village.

related news

As Shiv Kumar mentioned, the family is not wealthy; nor does it own any agricultural land. So, the entire family, including the three sons of Kure Ram, contributed money to make this dream come true.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #retirement plan

