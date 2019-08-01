School worker gets chopper ride worth Rs 3.30 lakh as farewell gift

For the villagers of Sadpura in Faridabad it was an unforeseen spectacle when a 60-year-old discreet personality got off a helicopter on a makeshift landing pad. What left them more surprised was that the person in question was no celebrity or VIP but a humble Class IV employee of a local school.

Kure Ram, who worked for the Government Senior Secondary School, long harboured a dream to take a chopper ride. So, when it was time for him to retire, his family booked him a chopper to fly the 2-km distance from the Neemka government school, where he had worked for 40 long years, to his home.

Ram’s younger brother Shiv Kumar, who is the sarpanch of the village, said: “Days before his retirement, my brother told me he wanted to celebrate the occasion in a different way. It was his dream to ride a chopper and also to gift a joyride to his family.”

The celebrations did not end with this, mentioned a News18 report. Kure Ram reportedly got a grand welcome in his village after alighting from the chopper. Several villagers gathered to watch him land at the makeshift helipad and greet him. His family had to shell out a total of Rs 3.30 lakh for the eight trips the chopper made to ferry all the family members from the school to the village.