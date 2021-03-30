English
Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel goes on sale for $1.6 million

The Hockley Motel located in Ontario, Canada, known to viewers of Schitt’s Creek as "The Rosebud Motel" has hit the marketplace and is officially up for sale for approximately $1.6 million.

March 30, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
The Rosebud Motel From 'Schitt's Creek' is up for sale. Source: 'Schitt's Creek Twitter.

Schitt's Creek fans now have the opportunity to own The Rosebud Motel which appeared in every episode of comedy classic.

The Hockley Motel located in Ontario, Canada, known to viewers as 'The Rosebud Motel' has hit the marketplace and is officially up for sale for approximately $1.6 million. The motel's exterior was used in all six seasons of Schitt's Creek, starring Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. Which means the interior of the motel remain a mystery! Also the purchase of the motel doesn't include the Rosebud Motel signage as it was only used during filming of the TV series.

The motel that sits on 6.7 acres along the banks of the Nottawasaga River is currently owned by Jesse Tipping who bought the place in 2012 for $820,000. He said he would welcome the next owner making the place into a Schitt’s Creek-themed motel, reported ET.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Tipping said ever since the Emmy Award-winning series released, fans have flocked the location to take pics and videos in front of the now-iconic motel. "We just kind of let them enjoy it ... they are not bothering anybody," explained Tipping. "People really get a kick out of it. I don't think it will be tough [to sell]."

"They're always so happy to see the place," he added. "Everybody says, 'You need to turn it into the Rosebud Motel.'"
