'Scent of eternity': Scientists recreate what mummies 'smell like'

As per a report in the New York Post, scientists have managed to identify and recreate the smell of a tincture used in the mummification of a noblewoman of Egypt in 1450 BCE.

The balm was made out of beeswax, plant oil, fats, bitumen, Pinaceae resins, a balsamic substance, and dammar or Pistacia tree resin,” according to the study, published on Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

The ersatz potpourri was used in preserving high-ranking Senetnay, a wet nurse, also given the title Ornament of the King, for pharaoh Amenhotep II.

The smell of the woman who mummy is still well-kept will be re-engineered and put on display in the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark this fall, the Guardian reported, and is calling it “the scent of the eternity.” A model jar inscribed for Senetnay is already on display at the Met.

“These are the richest, most complex balms yet identified for this early time period,” the researchers wrote. “They highlight both the exceptional status of Senetnay and the myriad trade connections of the Egyptians in the second millennium BCE,” they added, noting that some ingredients came from Central Europe.

The remains of Senetnaya had been found by Howard Carter, the archaeologist who rose to fame for his part in locating the tomb of Tutankhamun.

Scientists were able to recreate the scents from only a “thin layer of organic residue” that remained at the bottom of the empty jars.

It was also learned that different scents were used to embalm people according to their role in society, as per the Post.

“To our noses, the warm, resinous, pine-like odors of larch might be more reminiscent of cleaning products, and the sulfurous scent of bitumen might put us in mind of asphalt,” William Tullett, an expert on sensory history and a lecturer at the University of York, told the Guardian.

“But for Egyptians, these smells clearly had a host of other meanings related to spirituality and social status.”