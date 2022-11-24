 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Scan finds cat stuck in luggage at New York’s JFK Airport

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Airport officials were left shocked by what they found in a traveller's bag last week.

(Image credit: @TSA/Twitter)

During the X-ray scanning of a bag last week, officials at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport detected something unusual -- an outline of a cat.

The discovery warranted a more thorough checking. It turned out that in addition to toiletries, bottles and some wine glasses, a live cat was in the luggage.

Officers were left shocked by what they found. The cat was not harmed but could have died if the bag made its way to the hold.

 

"It's rare to discover a live animal in a checked bag," Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), told CNN.

After finding the cat, officials summoned the bag's owner, who was travelling from New York to Florida.

The passenger, it turns out, was a guest at a Brooklyn home and he was packing his bag, the host's cat stepped into it, unbeknown to him, the New York Post reported.