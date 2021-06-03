SC quashes FIR with sedition charges against Vinod Dua, says every journalist is entitled to protection

Vinod Dua | (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The Supreme Court on June 3 quashed the first information report with sedition and other charges against journalist Vinod Dua for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.

The case was filed against Dua by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran, however, declined the prayer of Dua that no FIR should be registered against any media personnel with 10 years' experience unless cleared by a committee, saying it would amount to an encroachment into the domain of the executive, reported PTI.

On the issue of protection of freedom of speech and expression of media personnel, it said, "Every journalist is entitled to protection under the Kedar Nath Singh judgment (the famous verdict of 1962 on the scope and ambit of offence of sedition in the IPC)."

While upholding validity of section 124A (sedition) of the IPC, the top court in 1962 had ruled the sedition charges could not be invoked against a citizen for criticism of government actions as it would be in conformity with the freedom of speech and expression.

On July 20 last year, the top court had extended till further orders the protection granted to Dua from any coercive action in the case.

An FIR against Dua under provisions of the Indian Penal Code for alleged offences of sedition, public nuisance, printing defamatory materials and public mischief was lodged by BJP leader Shyam at Kumarsain police station in Shimla district on May 6 last year and the journalist was asked to join the probe.

With inputs from PTI