SC judge finds ‘disturbing’ trend of media bias due to political allegiances: Report

Justice KM Joseph said on Wednesday that he had noticed a disturbing trend of bias in “some sections” of the media. The Supreme Court judge said it in a separate judgement on the Rafale deal case.

Justice Joseph went on to comment on the importance of freedom of the press in this regard, the Indian Express reported. He wrote, “If freedom is enjoyed by the press without a deep sense of responsibility, it can weaken democracy. In some sections, there appears to be a disturbing trend of bias. Controlling business interests and political allegiances appear to erode the duty of dispassionate and impartial purveying of information.”

“The press in India has greatly contributed to strengthening democracy in the country” and “will have a pivotal role to play for the continued existence of a vibrant democracy in the country,” he wrote further in the judgment.

“…The visual media, in particular, wields power… its reach appears to be limitless and no segment of the population is impervious to its influence.”

“It must realise that its consumers are entitled to demand that the stream of information that flows from it, must remain unpolluted by considerations other than the truth,” Justice Joseph wrote. “I would think that freedom involves many elements. A free person must be fearless. Fear can be of losing all or any of the things that are held dear by the journalist. A free man cannot be biased. Bias comes in many forms. Bias, if it is established as per the principles which are applicable, is sufficient to vitiate the decisions of public authorities. The rule against bias is an important axiom to be observed by Judges.”

The judgment also mentioned that “equally, the press, including the visual media, cannot be biased and yet be free”.

Explaining what bias is, it stated: “Bias ordinarily implies a pre-disposition towards ideas or persons, both expressions to be comprehended in the broadest terms and may stem from personal, political or financial considerations.”

“Transmitting biased information betrays the absence of true freedom. It is, in fact, a wholly unjustifiable onslaught on the vital right of the people to truthful information under Article 19(1)(a) which, in turn, is the bedrock of many other rights of the citizens also…. In fact, the right of the press in India is no higher than the right of the citizens under Article 19(1)(a)and is traced to the same provision.”

“The ability of truth to be recognised by a discerning public in the supposedly free market place of ideas forms much of the basis for the grant of the unquestionable freedom to the press including the Media Houses,” Justice Joseph wrote in conclusion.