SC appoints 3 mediators to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Who are they?

Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Shaheen Bagh protesters who have been blocking an arterial road in Delhi for nearly two months, the Supreme Court asked authorities to provide them with an alternative.

While taking cognizance of the issue raised by the PIL, the apex court of the country observed that: “Right to protests has been recognised world over in democracies, especially in India. Therefore, it is a fundamental right subject only to public order and security of the state.” With that in mind, two senior lawyers were appointed to mediate with the agitators gathered at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Apart from senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, former chief information commissioner (CIC) Wajahat Habibullah will also be talking to the protesters to convince them to protest at some other spot so that commuters are not inconvenienced. While Hegde and Ramachandran will serve as interlocutors between the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government at the Centre and the protesters, ex-IAS officer Habibullah will be assisting them in the task.