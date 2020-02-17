App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC appoints 3 mediators to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Who are they?

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, and former IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah will be talking to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to convince them to protest at some other spot so that commuters are not inconvenienced

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Shaheen Bagh protesters who have been blocking an arterial road in Delhi for nearly two months, the Supreme Court asked authorities to provide them with an alternative.

While taking cognizance of the issue raised by the PIL, the apex court of the country observed that: “Right to protests has been recognised world over in democracies, especially in India. Therefore, it is a fundamental right subject only to public order and security of the state.” With that in mind, two senior lawyers were appointed to mediate with the agitators gathered at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Apart from senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, former chief information commissioner (CIC) Wajahat Habibullah will also be talking to the protesters to convince them to protest at some other spot so that commuters are not inconvenienced. While Hegde and Ramachandran will serve as interlocutors between the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government at the Centre and the protesters, ex-IAS officer Habibullah will be assisting them in the task.

Ramachandran has past experience in mediation efforts and has been attached to the Supreme Court since 1978, reported the Hindustan Times. She was also a top official at the Delhi High Court’s Mediation and Conciliation Centre. Hegde, on the other hand, began working in 1989 and is a senior advocate. He was last involved with the Aarey Forest case in Maharashtra.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #public interest litigation (PIL) #Shaheen bagh #Supreme Court of India

