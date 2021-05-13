SC announces new app for journalists to access court proceedings during COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on May 13 announced that it will launch a new app for journalists to access its proceedings. The announcement was made after several journalists requested links to access hearings as court hearings went virtual during the pandemic. The new app will be soon made live on the Google Play Store for Android smartphone users.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the app is a part of the initiative of the apex court’s e-committee to make SC court hearings more accessible to journalists. The 48th CJI further stated that “transparency is a time-honoured principle” and that public access to court’s proceedings is an important concept.

The CJI further noted that although the court has faced a lot of issues, it has been trying to adopt tech to ensure proceedings take place smoothly during the pandemic. The new Supreme Court’s app will help journalists and the public watch the court proceedings from their home. It will also launch a facility to allow indicate notes that will provide a summary of the key SC rulings.

The SC is also considering a proposal to broadcast live proceedings of court on a trial basis.