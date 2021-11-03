SBI launches ‘Video Life Certificate’ facility for pensioners

In its bid to offer a comfortable life-certificate submission to millions of pensioners across the country, SBI (State Bank of India) launched the Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility. All one needs to do is schedule a video call with the SBI staff from the comfort of your home, at a time suitable for you and done! One can easily complete this process without having to physically visit the bank branch.

Talking about the initiative, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “We are glad to introduce yet another strategic customer-centric initiative especially for the benefit of senior citizens. We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. We at SBI constantly work towards providing an extra layer of convenience and comforts to all our customers through the bank’s customized tech-led products and services.”