MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

SBI launches ‘Video Life Certificate’ facility for pensioners

All one needs to do is schedule a video call with the SBI staff from the comfort of your home, at a time suitable for you and done! One can easily complete this process without having to physically visit the bank branch.

Ira Puranik
November 03, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

In its bid to offer a comfortable life-certificate submission to millions of pensioners across the country, SBI (State Bank of India) launched the Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility. All one needs to do is schedule a video call with the SBI staff from the comfort of your home, at a time suitable for you and done! One can easily complete this process without having to physically visit the bank branch.

Talking about the initiative, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “We are glad to introduce yet another strategic customer-centric initiative especially for the benefit of senior citizens. We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. We at SBI constantly work towards providing an extra layer of convenience and comforts to all our customers through the bank’s customized tech-led products and services.”

All one needs to do is log onto www.pensionseva.sbi and click on the Video Life Certificate (VLC). Thereafter, submit your SBI Pension Account Number and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Upon reading and accepting the terms and conditions, they can effortlessly start their video life certificate submission journey! However, it is important to note that all pensioners should keep their original PAN cards ready for verification during the process.
Ira Puranik
Tags: #Digital Life Certificate #life certificate #Old age pension #Pension #SBI #State Bank India #State Bank of India (SBI)
first published: Nov 3, 2021 12:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.