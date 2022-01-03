MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

All about Savitribai Phule, pioneering teacher and activist

Savitribai Phule was India's first woman teacher. As the country marks her birth anniversary, here is a look at her life and accomplishments.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Savitribai Phule was also an author and poet, who used her works to encourage people to get educated. (Image tweeted by @MinOfCultureGoI)

Savitribai Phule was also an author and poet, who used her works to encourage people to get educated. (Image tweeted by @MinOfCultureGoI)


Activist and education reformer Savitribai Phule, India's first woman teacher, was born on January 3, 1831. As the country marks her birth anniversary, here is a look at her life and accomplishments.

 

  1. Savitribai Phule was born in Maharashtra’s Satara district in 1831. At the age of nine, she was married to Jyotirao Phule, who went on to become a prominent writer and anti-caste social reformer.

  2. Savitribai Phule could not read and write at that age so her husband took the responsibility of educating her at home. Two of Jyotirao Phule’s friends helped her study further. Later in life, she signed up for two teacher training courses.

  3. After completing the courses, she began teaching girls in Maharwada in Pune along with her husband’s mentor Sagunabai, who was a revolutionary feminist.

  4. In 1848, Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule started the first Indian school for girls in Pune. The couple went on to start three more schools in the city by 1851.

  5. Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule faced opposition from members of upper caste communities for helping the Shudras receive education. The couple themselves belonged to the socially-backward Mali community.

  6. Savitribai Phule was also an author and poet. She used her works to encourage people to get educated.

  7. The pioneering activist died in March 1897 along with her adopted son, a doctor, while serving plague patients at a clinic set up by them.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #education #Women Empowerment #women's education
first published: Jan 3, 2022 11:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.