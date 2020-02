Many taxpayers are in a quandary after Budget 2020, which offers two options – deductions with a higher income tax rate, or no deductions and a lower rate. So the question here is: do you continue to invest in government savings schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) or National Savings Certificates (NSC) even if you don’t get the benefit of a tax deduction under Section 80C? We argue that there’s a case for continuing to invest in these schemes even if you don’t get a deduction from taxable income.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)



The interest rate at 7.9 per cent is attractive, and among the highest for instruments with this kind of low-risk profile.



Interest income from this scheme is still exempt from tax; you can save a considerable amount. Interest income from other sources is added to income and you are taxed accordingly. So there’s a chance that you could end up in a higher slab because of this added income. With PPF, you avoid such an eventuality.



The tenure is quite long – 15 years – and could dissuade some. On the flip side, since your money is locked in, there’s no temptation to withdraw and spend it. PPF is ideal for young people who want to get into saving mode.



The flexibility to invest the amount you want is another advantage. You could invest as little as Rs. 500 each year, or Rs. 1.5 lakh.



A major attraction of PPF has been the Rs. 1.5 lakh deduction in taxable income offered for investments in this scheme. Certainly, some investors will now do a rethink because of this. However, there are some advantages in continuing with PPF, like:

National Savings Certificates



Interest rates are still pretty good, at 7.9 per cent at the moment – a bank FD won’t get you more than 6.5 per cent. You won’t get rates higher than this for this kind of government-backed risk-free instrument.



If you want to invest in fixed income instruments, this offers an avenue for risk-free diversification, to add to your portfolio of bank fixed deposits, debt funds or company deposits.



The five-year tenure is not very long, compared to PPF.



Since interest earnings from NSC are added to your income and taxed, there seems to be no advantage of investing in it once it loses the benefit of Section 80C. Let’s see what you can gain from investing in NSC, without the tax advantage.

National Pension Scheme

If you are not very good at managing personal finances, NPS could still be a good option if you want a pension in your post-retirement years. But you must remember that this is not a risk-free investment, and returns are not guaranteed. But according to news reports, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is working on minimum assured return for NPS.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)



SCSS offers a high level of safety and very good interest rates (at 8.6 per cent as of 2020). Pensioners dependent on income from investment cannot afford to take risks, so this would be ideal for them.



Interest income is taxable, but seniors can claim a deduction of Rs.50,000 under Section 80TTB for all interest from deposits



Amounts invested can be flexible, from Rs.1,000 to Rs. 15 lakh.



SCSS could be another scheme that could lose tax benefits under Section 80C. Here are why it will remain attractive.