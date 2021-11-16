MARKET NEWS

Who is Saurabh Kirpal, Supreme Court panel's pick for Delhi High Court judge

A senior advocate, Saurabh Kirpal has been practicing at the Supreme Court for over two decades.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
Saurabh Kirpal has been practicing at the Supreme Court for over two decades.

Saurabh Kirpal has been practicing at the Supreme Court for over two decades.


The Supreme Court collegium on Monday approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. If the panel’s recommendation is accepted by the government, Kirpal would become India's first openly gay judge.

 

He was first considered for appointment as a Delhi High Court judge in 2018. The Supreme Court panel had then decided to defer its decision on his elevation.

 

A senior advocate, Kirpal has been practicing at the Supreme Court for over two decades. He has worked on several important cases, including the landmark the petition that led to the decriminalisation of Section 377, the now-scrapped law which criminalised consensual same-sex relations. He represented petitioners Navtej Johar and Ritu Dalmia in the Supreme Court.

 

Apart from identifying himself as a foodie and an avid reader, Kirpal calls himself an “accidental LGBTQ activist” on Twitter.

 

In February this year, then Chief Justice SA Bobde had asked the Law Ministry to clarify its stance on the elevation of Kirpal. Reports had claimed that the centre had earlier red-flagged his appointment as a judge citing national security concerns as Kirpal's partner is a European and works with the Swiss Embassy.

 

Saurabh Kirpal is a physics graduate from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College. After this, he earned a law degree from the University of Oxford and a masters in law from the University of Cambridge. Before returning to Delhi, he had a short stint at the United Nations in Geneva.

 

He edited an anthology titled “Sex and the Supreme Court: How the Law Is Upholding the Dignity of the Indian Citizen”. He is also board member of the Naz Foundation Trust.

 He is the son of Bhupinder Nath Kirpal who served as the 31st Chief Justice of India from May to November 2002.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi High Court #Saurabh Kirpal #Supreme Court collegium
first published: Nov 16, 2021 11:39 am

