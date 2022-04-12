Saudi TV mocks Biden, Harris in viral skit. Over 3 million views for video

A video mocking US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is going viral on Twitter. The parody skit -- which depicts Biden as forgetful, confused and disoriented -- aired on a state-run television station in Saudi Arabia called Middle East Broadcasting Center, news website Mediaite reported.

The sketch shows two actors, playing the roles of Biden and Harris, walking onstage. Biden, whose critics have long accused him of appearing confused and incoherent, is given to falling asleep mid-sentence and mixing one country with another.

At one point in the parody video, he refers to Vice President Kamala Harris as First Lady - something that the 79-year-old POTUS actually did last month while explaining why Harris could not attend the Equal Pay Day event at the White House. The sketch ends with Biden falling asleep at the lectern and being carried off by his veep.

Watch the clip below:

The video has registered a whopping 3 million views on Twitter - and the number is going up steadily.

Relations between the US administration and Saudi Arabia hit a new low with Saudi refusing to bail Biden out as he attempts to counter surging oil prices. According to a Bloomberg report, people familiar with the matter said the two sides were trying to arrange a call between Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time, but strains were now so deep that it would take time.