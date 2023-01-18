 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saudi amusement park shut for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared several photos of the whole family on Instagram enjoying at the amusement park in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and their family. (Image: georginagio/Instagram)

An amusement park in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh was closed for two hours for the exclusive use of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, local reports said.

According to park officials, the Boulevard World amusement park was shut down for the public for two hours to accommodate the private visit of the Portuguese footballer and his family.

His partner Georgina Rodriguez shared several photos of the whole family on Instagram enjoying at the theme park. On photo show Rodriguez posing in front of the Sky Loop ride which is reportedly the world’s longest mobile roller coaster and reaches a maximum height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph.

Their four children also featured in the photos doing some activity and the pictures also showed staff of the park assisting them with several things as they hopped from one attraction to another.

Speculation is that it was necessary to ensure the safety and privacy of Ronaldo and his family during their visit for which the park was shut down. Such arrangements for VIP guests are generally common across the world at several attractions.

Conservative Saudi Arabia has strict rules and unmarried couples cannot live together in the country but the regime has made an exception for the footballer and his girlfriend.

