Saudi Airline diverted to Mumbai after 14-year-old girl has panic attack mid-air

The girl started experiencing uneasiness and hysteria an hour after the flight took off, airport officials said.

A Saudi Airline flight to from Dhaka to Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a 14-year-old passenger had a panic attack.

The girl was travelling with her mother and in less than an hour after the flight took off from Dhaka, she started experiencing uneasiness and hysteria, airport officials said.

The flight was immediately diverted to Mumbai and the passenger was given immediate medical attention upon arrival. After ensuring that all the vitals were normal, she was shifted to a nearby hospital.

After being monitored for a day, the girl and her mother resumed their journey.

