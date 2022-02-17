English
    Saudi Airline diverted to Mumbai after 14-year-old girl has panic attack mid-air

    The flight was immediately diverted to Mumbai and the passenger was given immediate medical attention upon arrival.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    The girl started experiencing uneasiness and hysteria an hour after the flight took off, airport officials said.

    A Saudi Airline flight to from Dhaka to Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a 14-year-old passenger had a panic attack.

    The girl was travelling with her mother and in less than an hour after the flight took off from Dhaka, she started experiencing uneasiness and hysteria, airport officials said.

    The flight was immediately diverted to Mumbai and the passenger was given immediate medical attention upon arrival. After ensuring that all the vitals were normal, she was shifted to a nearby hospital.

    After being monitored for a day, the girl and her mother resumed their journey.

    Mumbai airport is one of the busiest in the world, and last Sunday a Zimbabwean national was held with drugs worth Rs 60 lakh.

    Last week, a plane took off from Mumbai for Bhuj without an engine cover, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch an inquiry, news agency ANI reported.

    The engine cover of the Alliance Air plane fell on the runway before take-off, a Mumbai airport official told the news agency.

    The Mumbai Air Traffic Controller reported the matter to the airport soon after take-off.

    The Alliance Air plane managed to safely land in Bhuj in Gujarat. However, an investigation has been launched against the airline, an official from aviation watchdog DGCA told ANI.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport #Dhaka #Mumbai Airport #Riyadh #Saudi Airlines
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 05:37 pm

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.