Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s best career advice: ‘Don’t wait…’

Satya Nadella joined Microsoft as a 22-year-old, with no ambition of becoming CEO. But he had clarity of thought and the right attitude, which set him up for success.

In an interview with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, Nadella said he always genuinely believed the job he had at hand was the most important.

“There was never a time where I thought the job I was doing, all through my 30 years of Microsoft, that somehow I was doing that as a way to some other job,” Nadella told Roslansky.

Nadella said becoming the CEO "wasn't even a thought" when he was working at Microsoft. He gave his best at whatever role he had.