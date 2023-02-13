 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rare video of Sarojini Naidu's 1928 speech in US: 'Women the pivot of India's culture'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women’s Day in India. The freedom fighter and poet was born on this day in a Bengali family in Hyderabad.

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: She was the first woman governor of a state. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @dayakamPR)

February 13 is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu. Popularly known as “Nightingale of India”, she was an Indian freedom fighter and poet. Naidu worked towards attaining freedom from the British regime and brought about social reforms. Her birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women’s Day in India.

Naidu became the first woman governor of a state (United Provinces) and the first women to be the president of the Indian National Congress.

Days before Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary, a rare clip of her speech in the United States in 1928 was shared on Twitter. In the video, Naidu gives an inspirational talk on how she, as a woman, is the ambassador of India to the “new world”, and what one of the oldest civilisations in the world can teach America.

Former Norwegian minister Erik Solheim shared the 55-second clip of Naidu’s speech. The black-and-white video shows the freedom fighter in a saree, with her head covered with the pallu, standing as she gives the speech.

“Friends, I come to you from many thousand miles away as the ambassador of a very ancient country to the youngest nation in the world,” she says.