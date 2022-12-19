Sargam Koushal, Navy officer's wife, brings Mrs India crown to India after 21 years

The beauty queen of Jammu and Kashmir brought the title of Mrs World back to India after 21 years.

On Sunday morning, Sargam Koushal, 32, wore a gorgeous pink slit gown for the final round and won the title of Mrs World, beating contestants from 63 countries at a gala Mrs World event in Las Vegas, USA.

Before winning the title of Mrs World, in June this year, Koushal won the Mrs India World 2022-23

“We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world,” the newly-crowned Mrs World delightedly said.

The Mrs India pageant's official Instagram page, while sharing the picture of Koushal as Miss World 2022, wrote: “The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the crown back!”

Mrs India Inc also posted Koushal’s photo on Instagram and wrote: "Where there is unity there is always victory. All our super women celebrating the success of Sargam Koushal. We cannot be more proud to share with you guys the women's power of Mrs. India Inc.”

Mrs World 2021, Shaylyn Ford of the US, presented the crown to Koushal who beat Mrs Polynesia to secure the title. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up. Born and brought up in Jammu’s Bahu Fort area, Koushal is married to Aditya Manohar Sharma, a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy. On Sunday morning, shortly after securing the crown Koushal, called her parents back home in Jammu and shared the news of her success at the international beauty pageant for married women. “Seeing my daughter as Mrs World is not just delightful but it is a dream come true. Since her childhood, I have wanted my daughter to achieve this feat and today she has made me proud,” said GS Koushal, father of the pageant winner. Following Koushal’s win, social media users in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated, as congratulations poured in from all quarters. “Being my neighbour, I have known Koushal from the very beginning. She has established India’s name on the world stage which is a matter of great pride. The people in Bahu Fort are over the moon for our daughter’s spectacular achievement and recognition at the international level,” Rajeev Charak, a local political leader, told Moneycontrol. The overjoyed father told Moneycontrol that her daughter not only got international recognition but also made Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country proud. “It is her hard work, passion and dedication which has finally borne fruit.” A retired Chief Manager at Bank of India, GS Koushal said that he was confident that his daughter will become Mrs World one day. “On Sunday, we woke up early around 6 am and watched the event live. We were watching the event keenly until the announcement came, making all the family members ecstatic.” Her family said that Koushal had only called once and she will return back home in January. As soon as the news about Koushal becoming Mrs World spread in Jammu, people thronged her home to congratulate her parents. Koushal did her schooling from Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar in Jammu and graduated from the city's Women's College. She did her post-graduation in English Literature from Jammu University and B.Ed from Government B.Ed College in Jammu. Born on September 17, 1990, Koushal had also worked as a teacher in Visakhapatnam. Besides being a model and teacher, she is also a content writer and painter. India has only won the Miss World title once, in 2001 with Dr Aditi Govitrikar bagging the coveted crown. Dr Govitrikar has now served as a judge for Miss India Inc 2022-23. The title of Mrs World has so far won by entrants from over 80 countries with the US having the most number of winners. Initially, the beauty contest was titled as Mrs Woman of the World but later, it was renamed as Mrs World only in 1988.

Irfan Amin Malik is a freelance journalist based in J&K. He tweets @irfanaminmalik

