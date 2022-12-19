 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sargam Koushal, Navy officer's wife, brings Mrs India crown to India after 21 years

Irfan Amin Malik
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Mrs India 2022: Born and brought up in Jammu’s Bahu Fort area, Sargam Koushal is married to Aditya Manohar Sharma, a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy.

(Image credit: Sargam Koushal/Instagram)

The beauty queen of Jammu and Kashmir brought the title of Mrs World back to India after 21 years.

On Sunday morning, Sargam Koushal, 32, wore a gorgeous pink slit gown for the final round and won the title of Mrs World, beating contestants from 63 countries at a gala Mrs World event in Las Vegas, USA.

Before winning the title of Mrs World, in June this year, Koushal won the Mrs India World 2022-23

“We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world,” the newly-crowned Mrs World delightedly said.

The Mrs India pageant's official Instagram page, while sharing the picture of Koushal as Miss World 2022, wrote: “The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the crown back!”

Mrs India Inc also posted Koushal’s photo on Instagram and wrote: "Where there is unity there is always victory. All our super women celebrating the success of Sargam Koushal. We cannot be more proud to share with you guys the women's power of Mrs. India Inc.”