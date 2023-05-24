English
    ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident

    Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2’, died in a road accident on Monday.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

    Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh

    Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2’, died in a road accident on Monday. News of the actor’s death was confirmed by show producer JD Majethia in an Instagram post.

    Upadhyaya was travelling in a Fortuner in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh when her SUV fell into a gorge. She was with her fiancé at the time of the road accident, who is safe. The accident occurred while trying to navigate a steep turn.

    "Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.

    Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s last rites will be held in Mumbai today, i.e., May 24. The actor was in her 30s.

    - A fine actor -

    On Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Upadhyaya starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Her character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations. Upadhyaya's Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase "Khot nat kehti" (I speak the truth) and for standing up to family matriarch, Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah).

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer J D Majethia shared the news of Upadhyaya's demise on his Instagram Story early Wednesday morning. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north... (sic)" he wrote.

    Other cast members also paid their tributes to Upadhyaya. Satish Shah, who played the Sarabhai family patriarch Indravadan, remembered Upadhyaya as "a fine actor and a colleague".


    "The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted.


    “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away,” wrote show's actor-director Deven Bhojani on Twitter.



    “Gone too soon,” wrote Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha Sarabhai on the show


    Upadhyaya's acting credits also include the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and TV shows such as CID and Adaalat.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:36 am