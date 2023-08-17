'One way ticket to Pakistan': Mystery deepens in 10-year-old's murder in UK

Sara Sharif's death is being investigated by the UK police. (Representational)

10-year-old Sara Sharif lifeless body was discovered in her family's residence in Woking, Surrey, UK, in the early hours of August 10, sending shockwaves through the community. Investigation has now found that three individuals, known to Sara, had hastily departed for Pakistan the day before her body was found.

A local travel agent, who wishes to remain anonymous, disclosed to the BBC that he had been approached by an acquaintance of the young girl. This individual sought assistance in securing one-way tickets for a group of three adults and five children, prompting concerns among authorities over the sudden and clandestine travel plans.

The three adults in question, whose identities have been deliberately withheld by authorities, made an expeditious exit from the UK on the 9th of August - a day before Sara’s body was discovered.

The booking was made on August 8, and the agent said the people in question have used his service before.

Surrey Police has launched a murder inquiry although the complexity of the case is further magnified by the fact that no formal extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and the UK.

Sara's mother, Olga Sharif in an interview with The Sun, expressed her grief and disbelief over the loss of her daughter. Olga was divorced from Sara's father - the custodial parent.

Authorities have refrained from confirming any specific details of the post-mortem examination, which was conducted yesterday.

A Surrey Police spokesperson told BBC: "Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.”

"The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim. Formal identification is yet to take place, but we understand the child has been named locally."

Neighbours said the family was a happy one and called the area "peaceful".