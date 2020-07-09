App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This social media 'influencer' offers mental health therapy for Rs 1,500, gets trolled

Fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty had announced the Flying Cheese initiative on Instagram recently, whereby she made to offer one-on-one therapy for Rs 1,500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A well-intentioned but grossly irresponsible 'offer' by a social media influencer led to immense backlash and criticism on the internet over the past few days.

Indian fashion blogger and social media influencer Santoshi Shetty, who runs the fashion blog ‘The Style Edge’ posted a video on Instagram offering mental health therapy.

Shetty had offered to be a good listener to unhappy people for a nominal charge of Rs 1,500. She has no degree in psychology or mental health therapy.

Close

The blogger had announced the Flying Cheese initiative on Instagram recently, whereby she made to offer one-on-one therapy for Rs 1,500. She claimed she wanted to start talking about the importance of understanding mental health and provide “therapy” to those struggling with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, etc.

In the Instagram video, that has now been deleted, she offered “positive vibes”. However, evidently, the generous offer was not taken well by netizens and mental health professionals, who spared no time to call out the insensitive move.

While some lashed out at her for “charging to be a friend”, others pointed out that she was charging the same amount mental health professionals charge for a session.





The video has now been taken down by fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty and she has also issued an apology “for not clarifying that it was never meant as a substitute for mental health therapy sessions”. She also said that she only wanted to “create a community” where people could “grow together spiritually”.

Commenting on trying to monetize on the initiative, she said her video sent a message she “didn’t intend to send”. She also said she would not be conducting the session anymore.






View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Santoshi Shetty (@santoshishetty) on Jul 7, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #mental health #Santoshi Shetty #social media influencer

