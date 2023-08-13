Sanjiv Kapoor on Air India's livery revamp in 1980s: 'Quite liked it, but overall reaction was...'

Photo of Air India aircraft from the 1980s shared by former Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor on Twitter.

Former Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor recently shared a few pictures of Air India after it revamped its livery in the late 1980s. He said that the revamped version was not received well and was soon reversed even though he liked the new look of the aircraft.

"This earlier attempt at a new Air India livery (by Landor) in the late 1980s has been largely forgotten, not showing up in most historical archives etc," Kapoor tweeted. "I quite liked it, but reaction overall was negative and it was reversed after not too long."



This earlier attempt at a new Air India livery (by Landor) in the late 1980s has been largely forgotten, not showing up in most historical archives etc. I quite liked it, but reaction overall was negative and it was reversed after not too long. pic.twitter.com/Mzs9LDycKp

— Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) August 12, 2023

Sanjiv Kapoor was referring to the end of 1980s when Landor Associates, a globally renowned brand was hired to recreate a new image for Air India. The rebranding exercise cost $35 million and resulted in the aircrafts dressed up in white fuselage while a golden sun with 24 spokes emblazoned on the tail against a red sash.

All other aspects of the airline were also redesigned including the lounges, livery or the crew uniforms, cabin interiors,etc, but it did not receive a welcoming response prompting the company to fall back on its old designs.

The former Jet Airways executive's comment comes days after Air India announced its revamped avatar after having spent $400 million in refurbishing the aircrafts.

On August 10, Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for the Air India as part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.

The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.

According to the official statement, Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying "limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future."

Further, Air India’s new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also houses a custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font.

Read more: Air India unveils new logo 'Vista', livery in rebranding push