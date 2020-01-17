App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haji Mastan's son Sundar Shekhar: Sanjay Raut is right, Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala

Soon after the outrage from the opposition and members of the Congress, Raut withdrew his statement, clarifying that he respects Gandhi and did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sundar Shekhar, the adopted son of don Haji Mastan, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet don Haji Mastan is correct.

A day after Raut’s statement, Shekhar told ANI that statements made by the Shiv Sena leader was correct.

Earlier this week, Raut stated in an interview to news agency PTI that when Mastan used to visit Mantralaya, the entire ‘Mantralaya’ used to come down to see him. “Indira Gandhi used to come to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)," claimed Raut, whose party has formed a coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra last year.

Karim Lala's grandson, Salim Pathan, later said he has pictures of former Prime Minister Gandhi meeting Lala in his office. Pathan claimed that NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Supremo BalaSaheb Thackeray, too, used to visit Lala at his office.

related news

Also read: Who was Karim Lala, the underworld don Shiv Sena claims Indira Gandhi used to meet

Soon after the outrage from the opposition and members of the Congress, Raut withdrew his statement, clarifying that he respects Gandhi and did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment.

Raut said his comments were twisted by the ones who were unaware of Mumbai’s history. He further clarified that when he said that Gandhi used to meet gangster Lala, he meant that the two met to know and understand the problems faced by the Pathan community.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Indira Gandhi #Sanjay Raut

