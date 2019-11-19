Samsung's upcoming Motorola Razr-like foldable smartphone listed on its African website

Samsung has reportedly been working on a new foldable smartphone. The company has already launched the Galaxy Fold and is scheduled to launch the Galaxy W20 5G later today (November 19). The third Samsung foldable smartphone will have a new design, as per a new report.

A new Samsung foldable smartphone with a clamshell design was spotted on Samsung Africa’s official website. The upcoming foldable smartphone carrying the model number SM-F700F was listed on the Samsung Africa website.

The microsite has now been taken down, but Gadgets360 has uploaded a screenshot of the support page. The screenshot does not give us a first-look or reveal any specifications of the Samsung foldable smartphone.

The upcoming Galaxy foldable smartphone is dubbed to launch as the Galaxy Fold 2. However, some reports suggest that the foldable smartphone could be a trimmed down version of the Galaxy Fold.

It would have a vertically-foldable design like the recently launched Motorola Razr 2019. At the moment, there aren’t any details known about the specifications or features. Rumours suggest that the SM-700F foldable smartphone would have a punch-hole screen on the inside like the Note 10 series.