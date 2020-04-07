App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung's Q1 profits marginally up despite coronavirus pandemic

However, the rise in revenue and profits seems like short term results.

Carlsen Martin
Samsung Electronics recently announced its earnings figures for the first quarter of 2020. The South Korean tech giant was one of the few companies to release its earning figures since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

According to the figures, the company’s revenue remained unaffected by the current crisis. Samsung said its revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately 55 trillion Korean won ($44.9 billion), which is a 5 percent year-on-year increase. The company also said consolidated operating profits are expected to rise by about 3 percent to 6.4 trillion Korean won ($5.23 billion).

While both revenue and profits are up since Q1 2020, they were down from the fourth quarter in 2019. Samsung did not break down its earnings guidance by division or provide any comments or details on its business performance. The Verge reported that the company would disclose further details in its final report at a later date.

Despite a dip in smartphone sales, the company has increased overall revenue in chip sales. Daiwa Securities’ SK Kim told CNBC that the company’s memory chip division is likely to perform well in the short term due to the excessive demands on data centres as people begin to make the shift to working from home.

However, the rise in revenue and profits seems like short term results. Samsung’s consumer electronics businesses are destined to be affected by supply chain disruption and closure of retail outlets due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apple recently said it expects to miss its forecast for the quarter because of the impact of the coronavirus.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Samsung #smartphones

