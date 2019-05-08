Samsung's future handsets could feature a camera under the display

Samsung has embraced the notch generation quite widely as can be seen in most of its Galaxy series phones. It has even resorted to hole-punch displays. Then there’s the Galaxy A80 that features a rotatable rear camera setup to completely do away with the front camera.

But according to the South Korean tech giant, these solutions are far from perfect. For instance, the latest S10 models don’t offer maximum screen real estate, the A80’s moving parts make it susceptible to failure. Pop-up front cameras are also not the perfect solution as they also feature moving parts.

But Samsung is now rumoured to be engineering the perfect adoption of notch-less display by integrating the front camera on the phone’s screen.

According to Samsung’s Vice President of display R&D group, Yang Byung-duk, the South Korean giant is on track to make a smartphone display without any stopgaps like hole-punch cameras or notches.

The whole point of integrating the front-facing camera in the display is to offer the user maximum screen real estate without utilising any moving parts.

Several reports claim that Samsung is aiming to integrate this new feature into its upcoming handsets. And, while you aren’t likely to see the feature in forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 models, 2020 seem like a more realistic target for this new technology.

Despite Samsung being the leader in display technology, when it comes to phones, its track record doesn’t seem all that solid. Consider the time Samsung took to offer a fast and reliable in-display fingerprint scanner.

And while the South Korean giant is renowned for being the first at innovating something new, it isn’t always good to be the first to release new technology. Just look at the Galaxy Fold, a device considered the first perfect iteration of the foldable smartphone.

The company would be wise to wait and perfect the technique of integrating a camera under the display, rather than rush to be first to release it. All things considered, an under-display front camera seems like a more reliable solution to a notch-less future than today’s pop-up cameras with moving parts.