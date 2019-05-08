App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung's future handsets could feature a camera under the display

An under-display front camera seems like a more reliable solution to a notch-less future

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Samsung has embraced the notch generation quite widely as can be seen in most of its Galaxy series phones. It has even resorted to hole-punch displays. Then there’s the Galaxy A80 that features a rotatable rear camera setup to completely do away with the front camera.

But according to the South Korean tech giant, these solutions are far from perfect. For instance, the latest S10 models don’t offer maximum screen real estate, the A80’s moving parts make it susceptible to failure. Pop-up front cameras are also not the perfect solution as they also feature moving parts.

But Samsung is now rumoured to be engineering the perfect adoption of notch-less display by integrating the front camera on the phone’s screen.

According to Samsung’s Vice President of display R&D group, Yang Byung-duk, the South Korean giant is on track to make a smartphone display without any stopgaps like hole-punch cameras or notches.

related news

The whole point of integrating the front-facing camera in the display is to offer the user maximum screen real estate without utilising any moving parts.

Several reports claim that Samsung is aiming to integrate this new feature into its upcoming handsets. And, while you aren’t likely to see the feature in forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 models, 2020 seem like a more realistic target for this new technology.

Despite Samsung being the leader in display technology, when it comes to phones, its track record doesn’t seem all that solid. Consider the time Samsung took to offer a fast and reliable in-display fingerprint scanner.

And while the South Korean giant is renowned for being the first at innovating something new, it isn’t always good to be the first to release new technology. Just look at the Galaxy Fold, a device considered the first perfect iteration of the foldable smartphone.

The company would be wise to wait and perfect the technique of integrating a camera under the display, rather than rush to be first to release it. All things considered, an under-display front camera seems like a more reliable solution to a notch-less future than today’s pop-up cameras with moving parts.
First Published on May 8, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby: The first pics are here a ...

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone was the ‘original choice’ for Imli; An ...

Arjun Kapoor opens up on Malaika Arora and his love life and rumoured ...

Exclusive: Anurag Basu reveals why he can ‘never ever’ work with h ...

Avengers Endgame: How did the Russo Brothers convince Robert Downey Jr ...

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor unveils the trailer release date with a new ...

Bigg Boss 11 BFFs Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma team up for a romantic ...

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja anniversary: Throwback pictures from the cou ...

Instagram Will Use Facebook's Fact-Checking Partners to Verify False P ...

Ravana, Mad Dog, Irresponsible Son: Modi Spells Out Cong's Dictionary ...

Turbulence in the Sky: 2019 is Turning Out to be a Disastrous Year for ...

Five Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Odisha’s Ko ...

Qantas Becomes First Airline to Introduce Zero Garbage Flight, Earns P ...

Mamata Draws Parallel Between Quit India Movement and Fight Against Mo ...

TV Actress Sara Khan Makes Her Relationship with Ankit Gera Insta-offi ...

Botswana Gifts African Leaders Stools Made of Elephant Feet to Mark Re ...

'Modi Modi Yes Papa': Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Takes a Dig at PM With Icon ...

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

As Lok Sabha elections near finish, Rahul Gandhi finally comes into hi ...

Wilbur Ross says Donald Trump could go ahead with tariffs hike if trad ...

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi to chalk out post-poll alliance s ...

Playing it cool: How ICAP is helping India meet its cooling-related po ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 487 points lower, Nifty at 11,359; RIL, HDFC ...

Lot of NBFCs have moderated their growth aspirations, says Crisil Rati ...

Market will be nervous and volatile till election results, says Sundar ...

In election years, stock market performed better post poll results, tr ...

Regionalism is passé, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh, claims Modi govt ...

Toll rises to 9 in suicide blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi shr ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 18: Two murders, political ...

Before Student Of The Year 2, ranking directors who made their debut w ...

NSSO report confirms critics were right on GDP fiasco; distortion of d ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs need to counter Ajax's p ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.