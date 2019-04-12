Samsung's new Firevase is a beautiful flower pot that doubles as a fire extinguisher

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Worldwide, a Samsung subsidiary, recently revealed a new fire extinguisher replacement for South Korean households.

The new product titled Firevase is a flower vase that burst into a blob of flame-retardant when tossed at a fire. This fire-extinguishing flower pot is designed to look like a decorative vase but works like one of those gadgets you see in spy movies.

A layer of potassium carbonate is sealed in the outer chamber of the vase. Once the vase is smashed, the potassium carbonate inside is released, extinguishing the fire before it spreads.

Even though South Korea reports thousands of fires every year, only 40-percent of the households’ fire extinguishers, according to the law of the land, it is mandatory to have a fire extinguisher in every home.

Samsung originally produced 100,000 Firevases as a public awareness campaign to promote the importance of fire extinguishers in households.

An ad agency Cheil Worldwide produced a video for the campaign that ran in movie theatres and over the Internet, earning the top prize for design as part of the 2018 Korea Advertising Awards.

The campaign’s excellent results saw the number of fire extinguishers in households grow by 8 percent. Cheil Worldwide is now producing 200,000 more Firevases.

Samsung might be predominantly known for its mobile devices, appliances and computers, but the South Korean giant is more than just a consumer electronics brand. The company has subsidiaries in multiple market verticals as well as its own theme parks.

The Firevase is just one more example of Samsung’s ability to innovate and the brand’s diverse business profile. All things considered, could we see a Galaxy Note 7 comeback in a new Firevase + Note 7 bundle?