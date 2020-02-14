Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus get new colour options

Samsung recently unveiled the S20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US. The Galaxy S20 lineup consists of the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series arrived in multiple colour variants.

However, the phones have not even gone on pre-order, and the South Korean giant has already unveiled new colour variants of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ get a new Cosmic White colour. The finish is reflected on the pre-order page for the Galaxy S20 on Samsung’s Korean, Italian and Spanish websites.

However, the Galaxy S20+ could also have two more colour variants under wraps. The device is expected to arrive in Blue and Red colours. According to a GSMArena report , the Red and Blue colours are said to be retailer or carrier exclusives. In a recent tweet, know tipster Ice Universe shared an image of the Galaxy Buds+ in the same Red colour.

The new colours were spotted in an Instagram post uploaded by it_formation. The Galaxy S20 first arrived in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Grey, while the S20+ is available in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey. The Galaxy S20 Ultra only comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey colours.