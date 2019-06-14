Samsung reportedly working on a new variant of Galaxy M30

South Korean tech giant Samsung has already launched four new devices under the Galaxy M series in the first half of 2019. The series currently consists of Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and the recently launched M40 models. The Galaxy M30 was launched in February, and according to a report, Samsung is planning to refresh the device with a new variant.

The report published by SamMobile states that Galaxy M30’s new variant has a model number SM-M307F, compared to its current model with the model number SM-M305F. It is currently unknown how the new variant would differ from the existing model. The only confirmed information on the new model is that it would have the same 64GB and 128GB storage found on the Galaxy M30.

The current Galaxy M30 variant comes with an Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM. It features a 6.4-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. It is possible that Samsung could bring a slighter smaller sized variant of the M30 with a different processor. It may also come with Android 9.0 based One UI 1.1 out of the box instead of the current M30 that comes with Experience UI 9.5 over Android Oreo pre-installed.