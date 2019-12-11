Samsung will reportedly use budget-friendly MediaTek chipsets in affordable 5G phones

In 2019, Qualcomm has undoubtedly been leading the competition in 5G for cellular devices. The Snapdragon X50 and X55 5G modems are utilised in several 5G handsets with the company announcing a new 700 series 5G chipset for mid-range devices. However, competition is about to heat up in 2020, with MediaTek unveiling its 5G solution for smartphones in 2020.

While Samsung’s Exynos lineup boasts the high-end Exynos 990 5G chipset, the company could be looking to MediaTek to offer 5G on its budget-friendly smartphones. According to the Chinese Times, Samsung is reportedly in talks with MediaTek for low-end 5G chips for its Galaxy M and A models.

MediaTek recently announced its flagship Dimensity 1000 5G chipset, which is reportedly on par or better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Kirin 990 5G SoCs. But beyond the Dimensity 1000, the Taiwanese company also confirmed more affordable 5G chip with model numbers MT6873 and MT6885.

While Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G chips will be targeted towards mid-range handsets, MediaTek’s budget-friendly 5G lineup is meant to bring 5G to affordable handsets. The cheaper MediaTek chipsets will likely arrive on 5G smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Xioami.

The new MediaTek MT6873 and MT6885 mobile platforms will likely compete with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 600 series 5G chips, which the company has already confirmed are in the works. The new 5G chipsets are expected to arrive on affordable smartphones in early 2020.

Samsung is all set to unveil the first 2020 Galaxy A series devices on December 12. However, we might have to wait until the first half of 2020 to see the first budget-friendly 5G Galaxy A and M models.