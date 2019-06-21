App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to reportedly launch Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7

The event will be held at the Barclays Center, New York.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung’s line of flagship smartphones is all set to get a major boost in the form of the new Note 10 series. Samsung’s Note series, often released in August, succeeds its top-end Galaxy S model.

CNET recently reported that the much-anticipated Note 10 series would launch on the 7th of August. Samsung will release the Note 10 line up at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York, the same venue for the Note 9’s launch last year.

CNET’s latest report came from sources familiar with the South Korean giant’s plans. While Samsung’s Note series doesn’t sell as well as its flagship S series, the big screened, almost tablet-sized phone has a fervent fan following. Samsung introduced the Note series in 2011, which debuted with a 5.3-inch display that seems tiny compared to the 6.4-inch screens on the S10 Plus and last generation Note 9.

Close

Samsung will also release more than one variant of the Note series considering we got four S10 models as compared to last year’s two S9 options. And, while we can just sit back and hope for a budget Note 10, the chances of seeing a 4G and 5G version of the Note 10 are quite high. In keeping with the current trend, Samsung could also launch a Pro variant of the Note 10.

related news

The South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer will have to take major steps to ensure the success of its Note 10 series, considering the catastrophic failure of the Galaxy Fold. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event could also be an excellent platform for Samsung to announce the relaunch date for the Galaxy Fold as Huawei have already postponed the launch its Mate X foldable smartphone.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.