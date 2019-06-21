Samsung to reportedly launch Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7

Samsung’s line of flagship smartphones is all set to get a major boost in the form of the new Note 10 series. Samsung’s Note series, often released in August, succeeds its top-end Galaxy S model.

CNET recently reported that the much-anticipated Note 10 series would launch on the 7th of August. Samsung will release the Note 10 line up at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York, the same venue for the Note 9’s launch last year.

CNET’s latest report came from sources familiar with the South Korean giant’s plans. While Samsung’s Note series doesn’t sell as well as its flagship S series, the big screened, almost tablet-sized phone has a fervent fan following. Samsung introduced the Note series in 2011, which debuted with a 5.3-inch display that seems tiny compared to the 6.4-inch screens on the S10 Plus and last generation Note 9.

Samsung will also release more than one variant of the Note series considering we got four S10 models as compared to last year’s two S9 options. And, while we can just sit back and hope for a budget Note 10, the chances of seeing a 4G and 5G version of the Note 10 are quite high. In keeping with the current trend, Samsung could also launch a Pro variant of the Note 10.