Samsung to launch Galaxy M40's successor in India on November 15: Report

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy M50 on November 15 in India. The Galaxy M50 is said to be a successor to the Galaxy M40, which was launched in June 2019. The Galaxy M50 is reportedly going to be available in offline retail stores as well.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M-series earlier this year. The new series focused on offering value-for-money smartphones within a budget currently features six smartphones under Rs 20,000.

A 91Mobiles report suggests that the Galaxy M50 would launch on November 15. The report is based on Samsung’s notification to its retail partners that reads "we look to provide the next M-series smartphone."

The message does not mention the name of the smartphone. However, a source from Samsung told the website that the new smartphone would be launched as the Galaxy M50. The smartphone will be a successor to the Galaxy M40, which is currently the most expensive smartphone under the Galaxy M-series lineup. The source also informed that the Galaxy M50 will be available for sale across online and offline channels.

Samsung is yet to announce an official confirmation for the Galaxy M50. There aren’t any details about the Galaxy M50 available either. Since it is said to be a Galaxy M40 successor, the Galaxy M50 could also have a punch-hole screen.

The Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a screen sound technology that produces vibrations as a replacement for the missing earpiece. Under the hood, Galaxy M40 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM. There’s also a 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.