Samsung to launch Galaxy M40 in India on June 11, key specs revealed

Samsung is said to launch its next Galaxy M series device in India very soon. The South Korean giant would launch Galaxy M40 on June 11, making it the fourth device available under the lineup.

There have been several rumours surrounding the Galaxy M40. In the latest news, YouTuber Technical Guruji has published a video wherein he states the phone would launch in India on June 11.

It is speculated to cost be the most premium Galaxy M device courtesy a bunch of premium specs. Firstly, the device is rumoured to get a punch-hole Infinity-O display, like the Galaxy S10 lineup, the difference being it would be placed on the left side of the screen. In the video, Galaxy M40 is shown with a blue coloured glossy glass-like back panel having a triple camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the M40 could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612GPU. This claim by the YouTuber falls in line with previous reports that have speculated the same. The SoC could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Like the Galaxy M30, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support would come packed with the Galaxy M40. It would also be the first M series smartphone to boot on Android 9.0 based OneUI out of the box.