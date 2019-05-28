App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to launch Galaxy M40 in India on June 11, key specs revealed

It is speculated to cost be the most premium Galaxy M device courtesy a bunch of premium specs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samsung is said to launch its next Galaxy M series device in India very soon. The South Korean giant would launch Galaxy M40 on June 11, making it the fourth device available under the lineup.

There have been several rumours surrounding the Galaxy M40. In the latest news, YouTuber Technical Guruji has published a video wherein he states the phone would launch in India on June 11. 

It is speculated to cost be the most premium Galaxy M device courtesy a bunch of premium specs. Firstly, the device is rumoured to get a punch-hole Infinity-O display, like the Galaxy S10 lineup, the difference being it would be placed on the left side of the screen. In the video, Galaxy M40 is shown with a blue coloured glossy glass-like back panel having a triple camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the M40 could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612GPU. This claim by the YouTuber falls in line with previous reports that have speculated the same. The SoC could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Like the Galaxy M30, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support would come packed with the Galaxy M40. It would also be the first M series smartphone to boot on Android 9.0 based OneUI out of the box.

related news

Lastly, Technical Guruji claims that Samsung would launch the Galaxy M40 in India around Rs 20,000. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date, but after its first look in the video, we can start expecting official teasers soon. It has been previously reported that Samsung would also unveil the Galaxy A10s alongside the M40.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles f ...

Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiri ...

2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous ...

Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

ICC World Cup 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out of Opening Game Against England

Suspended for Predicting BJP Win, Ujjain Professor Says Modi Governmen ...

Odisha Mountaineer Kalpana Dash’s Mortal Remains Retrieved in Nepal; ...

Remember the Differently Abled Delivery Guy? Zomato Just Gifted him an ...

Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Accused Doctor Bhakti Mehere Arrested, NCW U ...

Roland Garros: Juan Martin del Potro Powers into Second Round of Frenc ...

Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of ...

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Spee ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.