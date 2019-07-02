App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to launch a new outward foldable smartphone before the Huawei Mate X

Samsung has reportedly started the mass-production of its second foldable device.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone that would fold outwards, like the Mate X. A new report has pointed out the developments of Samsung’s second foldable smartphone amidst its issues with the Galaxy Fold.

According to the KoreaHerald, Samsung’s upcoming out-ward folding smartphone would launch before the Mate X. The report does not mention any specific date but states that Samsung would launch its second foldable smartphone before Huawei releases the Mate X.

The Mate X was supposed to be released in June. However, Huawei postponed it to September in order to perform certain tests to find any probable issues in its foldable smartphone. The decision was taken based on Samsung’s debacle with the Galaxy Fold’s display that blacked-out and even cracked in some cases due to gaps under the screen.

Close

Samsung has reportedly started the mass-production of its second foldable device. “Suppliers have already begun mass-producing major parts, and possibly even the phone itself”, the report stated. The company had produced an out-ward folding smartphone but later chose to go ahead with an inward folding device. The South Korean giant is working on various types of foldable smartphones, the report added.

Samsung was previously rumoured to be working on a foldable smartphone with a clamshell design last year. The projected was codenamed as Project V that was in-works last year but soon trashed. As per the report, the handset featured a clamshell-like design with two different displays where it appeared to show two home pages at the same time when flipped open.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

