Samsung to ditch plastic packaging for smartphones; use greener alternatives

In a move towards going environment-friendly, Samsung has announced that the company’s electronics division will start using paper as an alternative to plastic as a part of the company’s sustainability policy.

Samsung released a statement saying the company will start using sustainable products for packaging its products and accessories such as mobile phones and home appliances.

The company mentioned the use of recycled and bio-based plastic along with paper for packaging.

“To revamp product packaging, Samsung Electronics has formed a task force involving design and development, purchasing, marketing and quality control for innovative packaging ideas”, said Samsung in its statement.

The company mentioned the use of pulp moulds for holder trays that are used for mobile phones, tablets, and wearables. It will also alter the design of the phone charger swapping the glossy exterior with a matte finish and eliminating plastic protection films, reducing the use of plastics.

The plastic used for covering home appliances like TV, refrigerators will be replaced with bags made from recycled materials and bioplastics. Samsung would implement the change from the first half of 2019.

The head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center, Gyeong-bin Jeon, said the company is working to minimise waste, while it acknowledges “society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes”.

The company also stated to use only paper packaging materials that are certified by global environmental organisations like the Forest Stewardship Council, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Scheme and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative by 2020.

Samsung pledged that by the year 2030, it will use 5,00,000 tons of recycled plastic and collect 7.5 million tons of discarded products that are cumulative from 2009

Samsung isn’t the only company to have shifted to environment-friendly packaging. Big companies like Apple and Adidas have launched their own sustainability initiatives, while sports brand Nike has already started using recycled materials in its shoes.