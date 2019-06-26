Samsung sold over a million units of the S10 5G in South Korea in under 80 days

The 5G revolution is well underway, and Samsung looks to be winning the smartphone race. First announced in February 2019, the Galaxy S10 5G has sold over a million units in South Korea alone.

One million units within 80 days of its launch, that’s a notable figure considering the Galaxy S10 5G costs upwards of Rs 80,000. If you average that in the number of units sold per day, the number easily crosses 12,000.

The Galaxy S10 5G is one of the most expensive phones in South Korea, but Samsung has gone over-the-top with the S10 5G. The S10 5G has a massive 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution. The phone also boasts a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 502 ppi density.

According to DxOMark, the Galaxy S10 5G also has one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, tied with Huawei’s P30 Pro. The Galaxy S10 5G features a quad-camera setup as compared to the triple camera layout on the S10 Plus. It also gets a massive 4,500 mAh battery that combines to make it an absolute beast of a phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G launched in South Korea with the 8nm Exynos 9820 processor coupled with the Exynos 5100 5G modem. While the Exynos 9820 fails to measure up to the Snapdragon 855 SoC in benchmark tests, it’s still quite powerful and doesn’t really impact real-world usage.