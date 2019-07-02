App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung sends out invites for Galaxy Unpacked on Aug 7: Everything we know so far

Samsung is rumoured to launch two new Galaxy Note 10 devices in different variants

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung has sent out official invites for its ‘ Galaxy Unpacked’ 2019 event to be held on August 7. The event would be held in New York for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10. The company’s teaser reveals an all-new S-Pen stylus and a single-lens camera.

The Galaxy Unpacked event would be hosted in New York at 4 pm EST on August 7 (1.30 am IST on August 8). The invite does not directly reveal any details about the devices Samsung would launch during the event. However, the S-Pen revolving around a single-lens camera hints the launch of Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung is rumoured to launch two new Galaxy Note 10 devices in different variants. The bigger variant could be called Note 10+, unlike previous rumours that suggested it as Note 10 Pro. Hands-on images of the Galaxy Note 10+ were leaked online last week. Images uploaded show the smartphone’s boot screen with the name Galaxy Note 10+. It would come with a punch-hole display which would be placed in the top-centre area of the screen.  This is similar to what Samsung has teased in its invite. 

While the Note 10+ is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch display with very thin bezels on the sides, the smaller Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with a 6.28-inch display. Samsung may even launch 5G variants of both the variants, like the Galaxy S10. The devices are rumoured to come with quad-cameras and 25W fast-charging. With the Galaxy Note 10-series, Samsung may join the list of manufacturers to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apart from the Note 10-series, Samsung may also re-release the delayed Galaxy Fold. It was also reported that Samsung may launch its second foldable smartphone before the Mate X comes out in the market. The Galaxy Home speaker, which was unveiled last year alongside Note 9, is yet to hit the stores. 

While speculations flood the internet, we will have to wait till the South Korean giant officially unveils new devices at the event or wait for some more teasers.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

