Samsung opens Galaxy Note 10 reservations in the US, may follow suit in India

One of the most-anticipated phones of 2019 is all set to make its debut early next month, but people in the United States can already register for the Note devices. US customers can reserve a Galaxy Note 10 from Samsung’s official website.

People who reserve the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones will get early access benefits when pre-orders for the device open on August 7. Samsung’s early access benefits include trade-in offers and instant credit rewards. The Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled on August 7 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. US consumers who register for the devices will be able to pre-order them on August 7 and receive their Note 10 handset on the August 23.

Samsung is also offering registered customers $50 credit, which can be used to purchase accessories. The South Korea consumer electronics giant is also offering trade-in value up to $600 (Approx. Rs 43,500) on the exchange of old smartphones for a Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be announced in India on August 7. While there are little details about offers or registrations, a “Notify Me” page has already gone live on Flipkart. The Galaxy Note 10 will likely ship at approximately the same time in India as well, similar to what was seen with Samsung's Galaxy S10 series.