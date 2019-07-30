App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung opens Galaxy Note 10 reservations in the US, may follow suit in India

US consumers will receive their Galaxy Note 10 device on the 23rd Aug.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of the most-anticipated phones of 2019 is all set to make its debut early next month, but people in the United States can already register for the Note devices. US customers can reserve a Galaxy Note 10 from Samsung’s official website.

People who reserve the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones will get early access benefits when pre-orders for the device open on August 7. Samsung’s early access benefits include trade-in offers and instant credit rewards. The Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled on August 7 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. US consumers who register for the devices will be able to pre-order them on August 7 and receive their Note 10 handset on the August 23.

Samsung is also offering registered customers $50 credit, which can be used to purchase accessories. The South Korea consumer electronics giant is also offering trade-in value up to $600 (Approx. Rs 43,500) on the exchange of old smartphones for a Note 10.

Close

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be announced in India on August 7. While there are little details about offers or registrations, a “Notify Me” page has already gone live on Flipkart. The Galaxy Note 10 will likely ship at approximately the same time in India as well, similar to what was seen with Samsung's Galaxy S10 series.

related news

Additionally, Samsung's popularity in India's massive mobile market could see the world's No. 1 smartphone manufacturer debut the Note 10 series in India with similar launch offers like the US. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed details about the upcoming Note 10 series, several details about the phone have already been revealed through a series of leaks.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Samsung #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.