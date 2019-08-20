Samsung limits its production of LCD panels for QD-OLED screens

Samsung is reportedly cutting down on the manufacturing of LCD panels across its facilities in South Korea. The company is doing so in order to allocate resources for its latest innovation— Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED)panels.

Samsung displays have been applauded for their excellent quality and colour accuracy. The South Korean giant’s display division has been manufacturing screens for many other smartphones and other device manufacturers like Apple.

The reason why Samsung has decided to limit its production of LCD panels is to make more room for QD-OLED panels, reported Korean Herald. Another reason for ditching LCD panels is decreasing demand and less profitability.

Samsung Display’s CEO Lee Dong-hoon confirmed and told the website that the company is making good efforts to manufacture QD-OLED TVs in the near future.

QD-OLED refers to hybrid displays that use both OLED and quantum dots, which sits between LCDs and OLED displays. Samsung is developing panels with blue OLED emitters and quantum dots that convert the blue light to red and green light. This would result in a much better brightness and deep-black colour levels with the same colour intensity and clarity as offered by OLEDs.