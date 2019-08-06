App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung joins Realme and Redmi in the race to launch world's first 64MP camera smartphone

Xiaomi will showcase the capabilities of the 64-megapixel sensor on the 7th of August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The race to deliver the first 64-megapixel camera sensor on a smartphone is well underway; and, the competition between Redmi and Realme is heating up.

But the Chinese smartphone makers aren’t the only ones, Samsung has also entered the 64-megapixel camera race. The three smartphone players are likely to use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor on their upcoming handsets.

Realme recently took to Twitter to announce it would be showcasing a phone with a 64-megapixel camera on August 8, which was followed by an announcement from Redmi. In typical Redmi fashion, the company confirmed it would showcase the capabilities of the 64-megapixel sensor on August 7.

Close
According to Redmi, the new camera will output 20MB images with the new sensor. Xiaomi will use Pixel-merging Tetracell technology to merge 16-megapixel pictures in low light to get a 64-megapixel shot. Although the chances of seeing a new phone with a 64-megapixel camera are slim, Xiaomi is going to showcase how it will work in its image processing laboratory.

The tweet from tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung will also launch a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone is expected to debut in September or October and will likely be part of the company’s Galaxy A series. This should come as no surprise as the South Korean consumer electronics giant is the supplier for the new 64-megapixel sensor.

related news

However, Samsung is lagging behind the pack, considering both Realme and Redmi have already shared camera samples of the 64-megapixel camera sensor on their social media handles. In our view, Samsung will likely prioritise making the best product rather than win the race to number one.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.