Samsung joins Realme and Redmi in the race to launch world's first 64MP camera smartphone

The race to deliver the first 64-megapixel camera sensor on a smartphone is well underway; and, the competition between Redmi and Realme is heating up.

But the Chinese smartphone makers aren’t the only ones, Samsung has also entered the 64-megapixel camera race. The three smartphone players are likely to use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor on their upcoming handsets.

Realme recently took to Twitter to announce it would be showcasing a phone with a 64-megapixel camera on August 8, which was followed by an announcement from Redmi. In typical Redmi fashion, the company confirmed it would showcase the capabilities of the 64-megapixel sensor on August 7.



By the way, this month, Redmi will also release a 64MP camera phone, Samsung also restarted plans to launch 64MP A series phones in September-October.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 2, 2019

According to Redmi, the new camera will output 20MB images with the new sensor. Xiaomi will use Pixel-merging Tetracell technology to merge 16-megapixel pictures in low light to get a 64-megapixel shot. Although the chances of seeing a new phone with a 64-megapixel camera are slim, Xiaomi is going to showcase how it will work in its image processing laboratory.

The tweet from tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung will also launch a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone is expected to debut in September or October and will likely be part of the company’s Galaxy A series. This should come as no surprise as the South Korean consumer electronics giant is the supplier for the new 64-megapixel sensor.