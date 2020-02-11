Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip

While the big focus of the Galaxy Unpacked event is centred around the Galaxy S20 series, there’s another star of the show. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will arrive at the event as Samsung’s second foldable smartphone and the company’s first clamshell folding device.

Like the Galaxy S20 series, most details about the Galaxy Z Flip have already been revealed through leaks, while the phone also showed up at the 2020 Oscars.

Galaxy Z Flip Specifications



Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

Straight off the bat, Samsung’s foldable phone gets a dual-camera setup with a possible 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The teaser shows the Z Flip sitting on a table, folded 90 degrees to allow you to make video calls with the top half of the phone. Additionally, there’s a hole-punch camera on the front with a probable 10-megapixel sensor. Another feature confirmed through the teaser is a small external notification screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to pack a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung's second foldable phone runs on Android 10 based on One UI 2.0. Additionally, the phone could be powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and may support both wired and wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may sport a 6.7-inch vertically folding display, possibly with a bendable ultra-thin glass and a 2,636 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The video also confirms "crease" in the middle of the device, with the copy in the ad reading; "You may notice a small crease in the centre of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen."

The Galaxy Z Flip will likely compete with Motorola's Razr, which recently faced some durability challenges. Considering the Moto Razr costs $1,499 (Approx. Rs 1,06,850), we believe the Galaxy Z Flip's price will be on par or less than the Razr. Here are all the other developments coming to the Galaxy Unpacked event later today. Watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 livestream here.