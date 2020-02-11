Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Everything we know about the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra

We are less than a couple of hours away from the launch of highly-anticipated Galaxy S20 series. However, the leaks and rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S series have flooded headlines for well over a month. So, let’s take a look at all the details that have surfaced about the Galaxy S20 series.

The first big change on Samsung’s new flagship line up is the new branding. Samsung is dropping the Galaxy S11 branding in favour of Galaxy S20. According to several reports, Samsung will roll out at least three devices in the S20 lineup, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, all of which are expected to offer 5G connectivity, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra won’t see a 4G model.

The punch-hole display camera on all three devices will be moved to the centre of the screen as opposed to the side. Rumours also suggest that all the devices in the series will get higher refresh rate QHD+ displays. The phones are expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, several reports claim that the high refresh rate would only be supported by dropping the resolution to Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels).

In terms of processing power, the Galaxy S20 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region. However, all version of the S20 series with the Snapdragon chipset will offer 5G connectivity as the SD865 cannot be paired with a 4G modem.

Model Expected Price (USD) Galaxy S20 $899 (Roughly Rs 65,000) Galaxy S20 5G $1,000 (Roughly Rs 71,300) Galaxy S20+ 1,100 (Roughly Rs 78,400) Galaxy S20+ 5G $1,200 (Roughly Rs 81,500) Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $1,350 (Roughly Rs 96,200)

Details about RAM and storage on the two phones are relatively unknown, but the recent leaks suggest that the S20 Ultra 5G could offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Galaxy S20 series will arrive with Android 10 based on the One UI 2.0 skin. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ are expected to pack 4,000 mAh and 4,500 mAh batteries, respectively, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra could be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

The Galaxy S20 prices listed above may not be entirely accurate and are based on several different reports and our own analysis. But if they are accurate, then we will see an increase in price over the Galaxy S10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G may be the only one of the three to get a 108-megapixel primary sensor with Nonacell (9-in-1) pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel shots. The phone is also expected to pack a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x hybrid optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens as well as a ToF sensor. Both the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 could get a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens along with a 64-megapixel periscopic zoom camera. The phones are also expected to support 8K video recording at 30 fps.

Get all the details about Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event here. You can watch all the action unfold right here.