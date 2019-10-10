Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 4G launched in India: Specs, price, features

Samsung has brought its new tablet and two smartwatches to the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab S6 is the latest premium offering from Samsung in the tablet market. The company has also expanded its smart wearables portfolio in India with the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 4G.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has resolution of 2560*1600 and a pixel density of 287 PPI.

Performance unit includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. There is a 7,040 mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of video playback. The tablet also supports the S-Pen that has a 0.35 mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Galaxy Tab S6 comes with 128GB internal memory with expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, there are dual-cameras at the back with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP lens. The front camera has an 8MP lens for selfies, video calling and such.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, etc. The Galaxy Tab S6 also supports a keyboard and tablet cover accessory that doubles up as a stand as well.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 for Rs 59,900. The attachable keyboard is priced at Rs 10,999 but can be availed for Rs 5,499 with the tablet.

Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a successor to the Watch Active. The 44mm sized gadget is available in aluminium and stainless-steel cases.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a 360*360 resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for added protection.

The round bezel on Galaxy Watch Active 2 is touch-sensitive and allows users to interact with the UI through clockwise or anti-clockwise touch inputs.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is powered by an Exynos 9110 paired with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal memory. It comes with various sensors like a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, etc. To help users keep a track of fitness, the watch comes with various health and activity modes like cycling, swimming, etc.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 also features real-time stress level tracking through Samsung Health. It also provides access to guided meditation programs through integration with sleep and meditation app, Calm.

The smartwatch has a 340 mAh battery which can also be reverse charged by any compatible Samsung smartphone using Wireless PowerShare. Galaxy Watch Active 2 is IP68 water-resistant and can sustain a maximum pressure of 5ATM.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been launched for Rs 26,990 for the aluminium case and Rs 31,990 for the stainless-steel case. The aluminium case is available in Black, Rose Gold and Cloud Silver colours. Whereas, the Stainless-steel case can be bought in Silver, Black and Gold colour finishes.

Galaxy Watch 4G

The Galaxy Watch 4G comes in two variants — 42mm and 46mm. The 42mm variant has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a 360*360 resolution. The bigger 46mm model has a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with the same resolution.

Galaxy Watch 4G comes with e-SIM support which allows users to answer calls, respond to text messages, use GPS mapping, stream music, etc. without a smartphone in the pocket.

The Watch is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC paired with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 3G/LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS. There are various sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitoring sensor.

Galaxy Watch 4G supports tracking of various exercises including walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts. It also features 21 indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities.