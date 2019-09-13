Samsung Galaxy S11 to be launched in 'Aura' colours just as Galaxy Note 10

Samsung would be launching its next-generation Galaxy S-series smartphone early next year. The flagship device would come with upgraded specifications and possibly a new design. While we are a few months away from the launch of Galaxy S11, fresh details about the colour and storage options have surfaced on the internet.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung would launch the Galaxy S11 in some familiar colour options. The report states that Galaxy S11 would launch in the ‘Aura’ colours that are available on the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung would launch the Galaxy S11 in hues of Blue, Pink, White and Black with an ‘Aura’ branding. The company may also launch the phone in the much-popular Aura Glow colour option as well.

As far as storage options go, the Galaxy S11 would have three variants. The base variant would have 128GB storage and go all the way up to 1TB.

Samsung is reportedly working on three Galaxy S11-5G variants with model numbers SM-G981, SM-G986, and SM-G988. The company would also start mass-production of next-generation ‘M10’ OLED panel at the end of 2019. Currently, Samsung uses ‘M9’ which is found on the Galaxy Note 10 series.

