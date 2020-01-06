App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive on February 11 during Galaxy Unpacked event

The Galaxy S11 series could be rebranded as the Galaxy S20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We’re under a week into 2020, but smartphone renders and leaks have already been popping up. Amidst those reports, an official-looking video recently surfaced about a possible launch date for the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy S11 series.

However, shortly after the video was leaked, Samsung posted an official video on its Twitter handle confirming the launch date of the two devices.

According to the tweet, the Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive on February 11 at Samsung’s Unpacked event that will be held in San Francisco. Like last year, Samsung will unveil its flagship devices before MWC 2020.

While the video doesn’t reveal the name of phones launching on the date, the Galaxy S series usually launches in February. Last year, February also marked the launch of the Galaxy Fold, which leads us to speculate that the Fold 2 will be arriving alongside the S20 models. In the video, both the ‘a’ in Galaxy are replaced with blocks, hinting towards two launches.

No details, apart from the launch date, about the two devices have been unveiled, the first block could represent the camera bump on the Galaxy S11. In contrast, the second may likely confirm the arrival of the Galaxy Fold 2, which may feature a vertical folding mechanism. Samsung is also looking to change the branding for the Galaxy S series, opting for the Galaxy S20 as opposed to the Galaxy S11.

Samsung’s second foldable smartphone could also arrive with super-fast charging, which will reportedly be faster than the 45W fast-charging on the Galaxy Note 10+. On the Galaxy S20 or S11, the other highly-anticipated features will likely include a 120Hz AMOLED display and 108-megapixel camera sensor.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

