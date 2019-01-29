Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10+: Leaks point to major improvements in performance and battery

Samsung confirmed the launch date of the latest Galaxy flagship smartphones at Samsung’s Unpacked press event on Wednesday, February 20 in San Francisco, little under a week before the Mobile World Congress 2019 commences. The press event will be live-streamed over the Internet for global audiences.

2019 has marked the dawn of foldable smartphones and ultra-fast 5G data speeds, add to that the massive spec bump the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to receive; and you’ve got one of the most highly anticipated smartphones to be released in 2019.

Samsung is expected to announce the three main Galaxy S10 phones and a foldable smartphone, both with 5G support at the event. And, while excitement about the foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, the Galaxy S10 Plus will still be the most eagerly anticipated phone.

There are speculations that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s very own Exynos 9820 SoC possibly powering the Galaxy S10 might finally catch-up or even surpass Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.

The A12 Bionic chip is about 28% faster than the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which in theory means; the Snapdragon 855 should offer a performance boost over the A12 chip, but that’s yet to be proven.

Samsung will likely drop the notch design completely to adopt a punch-hole display in the new Galaxy S10 models, a technique already adopted in the Galaxy A8s. The new Infinity-O displays are likely to make their way onto the latest generation of Galaxy S flagships as well.

Recent leaks show specs on the Galaxy S10’s charger which stands at 12.V/ 2.1 A charging in addition to 9.0 V/ 1.67A charging along with 5.0 V/2.0 A, which pretty much means you should be able to charge the Samsung Galaxy S10 at 25.2 Watts. According to the stats, you should get from 0 to 100 percent in about 25 minutes, which is super fast.