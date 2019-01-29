App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10+: Leaks point to major improvements in performance and battery

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 at a press event several days before the MWC 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samsung confirmed the launch date of the latest Galaxy flagship smartphones at Samsung’s Unpacked press event on Wednesday, February 20 in San Francisco, little under a week before the Mobile World Congress 2019 commences. The press event will be live-streamed over the Internet for global audiences.

2019 has marked the dawn of foldable smartphones and ultra-fast 5G data speeds, add to that the massive spec bump the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to receive; and you’ve got one of the most highly anticipated smartphones to be released in 2019.

Samsung is expected to announce the three main Galaxy S10 phones and a foldable smartphone, both with 5G support at the event. And, while excitement about the foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, the Galaxy S10 Plus will still be the most eagerly anticipated phone.

There are speculations that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s very own Exynos 9820 SoC possibly powering the Galaxy S10 might finally catch-up or even surpass Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.

related news

The A12 Bionic chip is about 28% faster than the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which in theory means; the Snapdragon 855 should offer a performance boost over the A12 chip, but that’s yet to be proven.

Samsung will likely drop the notch design completely to adopt a punch-hole display in the new Galaxy S10 models, a technique already adopted in the Galaxy A8s. The new Infinity-O displays are likely to make their way onto the latest generation of Galaxy S flagships as well.

Recent leaks show specs on the Galaxy S10’s charger which stands at 12.V/ 2.1 A charging in addition to 9.0 V/ 1.67A charging along with 5.0 V/2.0 A, which pretty much means you should be able to charge the Samsung Galaxy S10 at 25.2 Watts. According to the stats, you should get from 0 to 100 percent in about 25 minutes, which is super fast.

 
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.