Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series tipped to come with Exynos 9825 SoC

The Galaxy Unpacked event is just five days away where we will see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. Before the launch, a new leak suggests that Samsung would ship some variants of the Galaxy Note 10-series with its in-house Exynos 9825 SoC.

According to renowned tipster Even Blass, Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10-series in the US with an Exynos 9825 processor. Typically, the company launches its flagship smartphones in the US with a Qualcomm chipset.

However, this time around, only Verizon Galaxy Note 10-series units would get shipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, under the hood.

The Verizon Galaxy Note 5G leaked teaser did not reveal any information about the internals. We can only confirm the leak after Samsung officially launches the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 7.

Late last month, live images of the Galaxy Note 10+ were spotted in the open. The images only reveal the front panel of Galaxy Note 10+. The photos confirm that the Galaxy Note 10+ would have a tiny punch-hole at the top centre for the front camera.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Note 10+ include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ support. It would get powered by an Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/ 855+, depending upon the region. The SoC is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and go up to 12GB.