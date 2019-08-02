Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India series storage and colour options leaked before launch event

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of Galaxy Note 10-series in New York on August 7 at 4 pm EST (August 8, 1.30 am IST). The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. A Flipkart microsite suggests that the Galaxy Note 10-series would launch in India on the same day. Less than a week before the launch, the colours and storage variants of Galaxy Note 10-series have been leaked.



Exclusively for @mysmartprice: Finally have some info about Galaxy Note10 Series in India! These are the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ variants that will be launching in India!

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10+ in three new colours. The Galaxy Note 10 would be available in Aura White, Aura Glow and Aura Black colours. The standard Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, would be launched in an additional Aura Red colour option in India.

In terms of storage, Agarwal stated that the Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB would be available in only Aura Black and Aura Glow colour options, whereas the 1TB variant would be launched in all three colour options.

The smaller Galaxy Note 10 would be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. Samsung would launch the higher storage variant in a single Aura White colour. The Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB internal memory would be launched in Aura Black, Aura Red and Aura Glow colour options.